Queensland police believe they have found the remains of New Zealand-born tourist Cindy Waldron in one of the crocodiles caught in the search for her.

Human remains found in croc

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) removed the 4.3-metre estuarine crocodile from Cooper Creek, near Thornton Beach where Ms Waldron, 46, was taken on Sunday night, and euthanised the reptile.

It was believed to be responsible for her death because of its size and location.

Police late on Friday night released a statement saying they believed remains found in the animal were of Ms Waldron.

They are preparing a report for the coroner.

It was the second croc removed as part of the investigation into the death of Ms Waldron, who was dragged underwater at Thornton Beach after venturing into the waist-deep water with friend Leeann Mitchell.

Police had earlier requested the remains of another crocodile, smaller at 2.5 metres, trapped in one of three caged devices be examined. The animal's stomach contents were "unidentifiable".

Ms Waldron was a longtime NSW resident.

Ms Waldron's father Pat and sister Anna-Lee Annett flew to Cairns from New Zealand earlier this week to be closer to where she spent her final days.

They made an emotional visit to Thornton Beach to say goodbye after expressing gratitude for the massive search effort.

"We need to be here and cry on the beach," said Mr Waldron, who did not want the crocodile harmed.

"There's signs everywhere - don't go swimming with the crocodiles.

"She'd do crazy things. And what she did there is a crazy thing, absolutely."

The fatal attack has prompted the state government to allocate an extra $A5.8 million ($NZ6m) over three years for comprehensive population surveys and crocodile management.