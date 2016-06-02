Man accused of stealing corpse of ex-girlfriend launches attack on her family

A man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s corpse from a funeral home has launched into a vicious attack via social media on her family.

Late last year police stated they believed that the remains of Julie Mott, a 25-year-old Texas woman may have been stolen by her former boyfriend following her funeral service.

"It is believed that in the hours after the funeral service, someone came into the funeral home and stole her remains," San Antonio police said.

Julie Mott died as a result of cystic fibrosis on 8 August, and her funeral was held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, San Antonio, on 15 August.

In retaliation to the claims the accused, Bill Wilburn has spoken out to News Corp and in the process slammed her family.

“It’s still very unreal for me. For years I’ve mentally prepared for her passing but nothing could prepare me for being robbed the chance to mourn for her,” Wilburn wrote.

“Unbeknownst (sic) to me, her passing had already been posted on Facebook by the time her parents had responded to my text messages.

“They used her cell phone to respond to my text to let me know that she had died. My grieving has been all but completely disenfranchised.

“Someone either stole her remains or the funeral home is completely at fault and doing everything they can to avoid taking responsibility.”

Mr Wilburn, who reportedly dated Julie for six years before her death, claims her family did everything they could to keep him away from her.

He also claims the family even threatening to eject him from her funeral according to News Corp.

Ms Mott's remains were removed from her casket.

"There wasn't any forced entry to the facility," Sergeant Javier Salazar told KSAT.

"So what it's believed is between the hours of 1.30pm, when the service ended, to about 4.30pm, when they locked up for the evening, someone came in and stole Ms Mott's remains. That person remains at large."

The reasons for the theft are a mystery.

Mott's family asked anyone with relevant information to get in touch with police. "We just want our daughter's remains returned so we can have some closure to our grief," Tim Mott told the station.

Mortuary owner Robert Tips, who called the Mott family close friends, said that the family had planned to have Ms Mott's remains cremated.

The funeral home is offering a $20,000 (£13,000) for information leading to the return of the remains.

The Mott family remains convinced that Mr Wilburn stole Julie’s body from the funeral home.

They recently claimed he bombarded Julie with unwanted calls and text messages in the weeks leading up to her death.

Wilburn still continues to declare his love for Julie online and also continues to protest his innocence.

Police have confirmed several raids have been carried out on his home and premises belonging to his relatives however nothing has been uncovered.

No arrests have been made and Julie’s body remains missing.

