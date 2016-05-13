News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism revealed
Inside Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism

Aussie shot dead in Iraq

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A 34-year-old security contractor has been killed at the Australian Embassy in Baghdad, the government has confirmed.

Flatpack fear no more? Robot assembles IKEA chair frame
1:24

Flatpack fear no more? Robot assembles IKEA chair frame
Today in History for April 19th
1:41

Today in History for April 19th
Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
1:49

Saudis speak out on International Women's Day
0304_1800_vic_macedonia
0:25

Hundreds of angry Macedonian-Australians pour into Melbourne
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0303_1800_nsw_afghan
1:22

Girl killed, 22 wounded in targeted suicide bomb attack
0303_0500_nat_bombing
0:24

Australian embassy personnel targeted in Afghanistan suicide bombing
0228_1130_nat_
1:57

Compulsory recall for millions of Australian cars
0225_0500_nat_schoolkds
0:28

New report reveals school kids struggling
Trump says son-in-law's clearance is up to Kelly
1:16

Trump says son-in-law's clearance is up to Kelly
California school shooting plot foiled, assault rifles found
0:59

California school shooting plot foiled, assault rifles found
Explosive device thrown at U.S.embassy building in Montenegro
0:40

Explosive device thrown at U.S.embassy building in Montenegro
 

The office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop, released a statement confirming the victim was an Australian employee of the Unity Resources Group working at the embassy.

A 34-year-old security contractor was killed while working the Australian Embassy in Baghdad, the government has confirmed. Photo: AAP

"I confirm the death of a 34-year-old Australian security contractor working at the Australian Embassy in Baghdad," the statement read.

"The Government extends its condolences to the family of the Australian man over this tragic incident. All appropriate assistance is being provided to his family.

Photo: Yahoo7

"The circumstances surrounding his death will be thoroughly investigated.

"He was working for Unity Resources Group, providing security services to the Australian Embassy.

US soldiers and an Iraqi policeman are at the scene of a 2005 car bombing in Baghdad located near the Australian Embassy. Photo: AP/Mohammed Uraibi

"I am advised the high level of security is being maintained at the Embassy.

"In light of the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the man’s family, the Australian Government will not provide further comment at this time."

Australian troops aboard an armoured personnel vehicle pass by a checkpoint guarded by an Iraqi policeman at a junction near the Australian embassy in Baghdad, Iraq July 25, 2004. Photo: AP

There are unconfirmed reports the man was shot in the head by a co-worker after they were drinking in a contractor's accommodation hall on Thursday morning Iraqi time.

The Unity Resources Group provides security to Australian diplomats and staff at the embassy and in the Iraqi capital and Yahoo7 has contacted them regarding the incident.

Back To Top