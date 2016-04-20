Mexican police officer suspended after topless rifle 'selfie' taken on duty goes viral

A Mexican police officer may be given the sack after a picture of her exposing her breasts while holding a rifle in a police car during working hours went viral.

Nidia Garcia has been placed on gardening leave and will be suspended from her duties as an officer, local media reports.

The photo appears to show Garcia reclining on the back seat of a police patrol vehicle and exposing her breasts while holding a semi-automatic rifle.

The image was originally shared on Snapchat but was shared widely after it was later uploaded to Facebook.

Authorities identified the brunette officer via the number on her police badge - located on the right sleeve of her uniform.

Garcia has not made an official comment on the raunchy photo which was taken while working on shift in Escobedo, a city in Nuevo Leon, northern Mexico.

This is not the first time a scandal has rocked the Mexican police department.

Last month, a rookie police officer took a "selfie" with a gun pointed at his head in an apparent bid to forced his wife into taking him back after they split, The Sun reports.

Hector Mauro Ramos, 32, was told he faced the sack after taking the shocking photograph.

The publication also claims another three Mexican officers took part in a pornographic photo shoot between agents inside a patrol car.

In a third incident, a mystery brunette was photographed posing topless on the back seat of the police vehicle and was also captured sitting on the bonnet of a police car wearing a G-string.

