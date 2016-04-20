News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Mexican police officer suspended after topless rifle 'selfie' taken on duty goes viral

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A Mexican police officer may be given the sack after a picture of her exposing her breasts while holding a rifle in a police car during working hours went viral.

Man Wounded After Firing At Louisville Officer
1:37

Man Wounded After Firing At Louisville Officer
0401_1800_PER-Quinns
1:21

Police called to shut down teen party in Perth
0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
0401_1800_ADL-Arson
1:25

Police hunting arsonists who torched a home in Adelaide
0401_1800_BRI-Cop
0:27

Police officer seriously injured in hit and run
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
Police Appeal For Information About Gymea Fatal Fire
0:37

Police Appeal For Information About Gymea Fatal Fire
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
 

Nidia Garcia has been placed on gardening leave and will be suspended from her duties as an officer, local media reports.

Nidia Garcia appears to be posing for a topless photo while holding a semi-automatic rifle inside a police car in Mexico. Photo: Facebook

The photo appears to show Garcia reclining on the back seat of a police patrol vehicle and exposing her breasts while holding a semi-automatic rifle.

The image was originally shared on Snapchat but was shared widely after it was later uploaded to Facebook.

Authorities identified the brunette officer via the number on her police badge - located on the right sleeve of her uniform.

It is believed the image of Garcia was taken while working on shift in Escobedo, a city in Nuevo Leon, northern Mexico. Photo: Noticiasao Minuto


Garcia has not made an official comment on the raunchy photo which was taken while working on shift in Escobedo, a city in Nuevo Leon, northern Mexico.

This is not the first time a scandal has rocked the Mexican police department.

Last month, a rookie police officer took a "selfie" with a gun pointed at his head in an apparent bid to forced his wife into taking him back after they split, The Sun reports.

Hector Mauro Ramos, 32, was told he faced the sack after taking the shocking photograph.

The publication also claims another three Mexican officers took part in a pornographic photo shoot between agents inside a patrol car.

In a third incident, a mystery brunette was photographed posing topless on the back seat of the police vehicle and was also captured sitting on the bonnet of a police car wearing a G-string.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Back To Top