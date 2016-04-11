Hipster hamburglar breaks into US burger shop to cook a cheeseburger

Police in the US capital are searching for a man caught on CCTV breaking into a hamburger restaurant to cook a cheeseburger before fleeing.

Succumbing to his foodie cravings, the hipster hamburglar followed a deliveryman into a Five Guys hamburger store in Washington DC.

As soon as the deliveryman left, the man immediately switched on the grill before walking around the kitchen to grab ingredients and prep - even appearing to wash his hands.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the video of the 5am March 18 break-in in the hope members of the public will recognise the man.

He grabbed a soft drink and threw some meat patties on to cook and went about making himself a standard cheeseburger.

The man, wearing a fedora and short-sleeved T-shirt over a longer shirt, appeared to be chatting on the phone while making his meal.

Once the cooking crook was done, he took his burger and a bottle of water and left, according to the DC police.

No money or other items were reportedly stolen.

