Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Hobart schoolgirl bashed in shocking attack caught on video as bystanders look on

Imogen Elliott
Yahoo7 News /

A sickening video has emerged, showing a shocking attack on a schoolgirl in Hobart.

The victim - a 16 year old student - was repeatedly bashed by two girls outside Claremont College - as bystanders watched on.

The victim came forward to tell her shocking account of the events that unfolded outside Claremont College on February 23.

“Basically I just walked out of my classroom, walked down to what I thought was mates, down to where we used to hang out and then this girl that was one of my mates started walking down towards me and the two girls jumped out of nowhere," the victim said.

The video shows two women from outside the school, believed to be aged 25 and 17, ganging up on the girl.


"Honestly the whole time I was just thinking hold myself just hold my face, hold everything or she's going to ruin me," the victim said.

The year 11 student was taken to hospital suffering minor injuries to her chest and face and says she is now too frightened to leave the house.

"I don't want to go to school, I don't want to leave this house,” she said.

“I don't even want to go shopping and that was my favourite thing."

Tasmania Police attended the incident which occurred last month.

Police can't confirm whether charges have been laid but have launched an investigation into the incident.

"Most people would sit there and say stand your ground, but if you think you're not going to win it, curl up like a ball," the victim said.

The graphic footage has emerged just a day after video of another wild brawl between two young girls in Hobart came to light.

