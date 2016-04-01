DISTRESSING: Brazilian husband pours fuel over judge's head, threatens to burn her to death

Distressing footage has emerged of a husband pouring petrol over a Brazilian judge and threatening to burn her to death if she doesn't declare him innocent of assaulting his wife.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at a São Paulo court located in Brazil before the attacker had a hearing scheduled following a domestic violence incident against his wife.

Alfredo José dos Santos entered the courthouse at 1:30pm and set fire to the entrance to block off security before barging into the judge's office, according to reports.

The footage, captured by a police officer, shows Santos grabbing Judge Tatiane Moreira Lima and pinning her to the ground before dousing her with a flammable liquid.

The 36-year-old attacker can be heard threatening to set her on fire if she doesn't agree to declare he was innocent of beating his wife, saying he isn't a "violent man."

Kneeling on top of the judge, the extremely agitated Santos asks Judge Lima if he is "crazy."

"Speak to them loudly. Am I crazy?" he yells.

Santos then demands the poor woman to say it repeatedly as officers attempt to close in on the suspect.

The terrified judge yells out: "You're not crazy."

The attacked yells out asking if he is "guilty of a crime" and Judge Lima replies back saying, "no, no crime."

The footage then closes in on Santos' face, which is pressed on the camera as he utters some words reportedly aimed toward his daughter.

Judge Lima's terrified face then flashes up on the screen as her well up and tears stream down her face.

After a distressing 20 minutes, police were able to immobilise Santo by bombarding him with a fire extinguisher and releasing Judge Lima of his grip.

Santos currently remains in police custody and Judge Lima was taken to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital where she remains traumatised, according to reports.

Judge Lima is known to handle domestic violence cases and luckily she only suffered from minor bruising.

According to reports, the attacker has held a long-term grudge against Judge Lima who convicted him of domestic violence in 2013.

If you or someone you know is suffering at the hands of domestic violence, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT anytime