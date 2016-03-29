Tony Abbott drops in for 'epic' wave in Noosa

A young Gold Coast surfer has been left surprised after catching a wave at Noosa, only to have Tony Abbott drop in.

On Monday, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott was captured lapping up the heat during the Easter long weekend at Noosa’s Tea Tree Bay while colleagues juggled his role in the upcoming election campaign.

Ivy Thomas, 17, didn't mind the former Prime Minister snaking in, but says she was secretly happy he wasn't wearing his notorious budgie smugglers, News Corp reports.

Mr Abbott was surfing with his daughter Bridget for hours before another surfer managed to capture the sneaky moment.

The baffled teen said although she didn't look "stoked" in the photo, she said it was "epic" to share a couple of waves the ex-Prime Minister.

“He was loving it. It was epic and he’s actually not bad. He can surf," she said.

“Only in Australia will that ever happen."

