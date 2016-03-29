News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
It was trying to rip it apart': Tiny dog attacked by eagle near Melbourne
'Trying to rip her apart': Tiny chihuahua attacked by large eagle

Tony Abbott drops in for 'epic' wave in Noosa

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A young Gold Coast surfer has been left surprised after catching a wave at Noosa, only to have Tony Abbott drop in.

Youth throws trolley onto dual carriageway
0:16

Youth throws trolley onto dual carriageway
Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator
1:39

Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator
Drunk driver found asleep in middle of road
1:00

Drunk driver found asleep in middle of road
French rail unions try to disrupt Macron's reforms
1:33

French rail unions try to disrupt Macron's reforms
0403_1800_PER-Beazley
0:39

Kim Beazley named Governor of WA
0402_1800_PER-Coma
0:47

Perth man in induced coma after one-punch attack
0403_1800_PER-Assault
0:49

Woman charged after allegedly assaulting boy in her care
0403_1800_PER-Burns
0:56

Father badly burnt trying to put out garage fire
0403_1800_PER-Fisherman
2:25

Fisherman swept to sea off WA coast was not wearing life jacket
Thailand makes one of the 'largest-ever' crystal meth seizures
1:12

Thailand makes one of the 'largest-ever' crystal meth seizures
Sewer handprints help to rescue 13-year-old boy stuck in pipe
0:38

Sewer handprints help to rescue 13-year-old boy stuck in pipe
Police search for sleight-of-hand thief
1:18

Police search for sleight-of-hand thief
 

On Monday, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott was captured lapping up the heat during the Easter long weekend at Noosa’s Tea Tree Bay while colleagues juggled his role in the upcoming election campaign.

Tony Abbott snaked Ivy Thomas's wave in Noosa during the Easter long weekend. Photo: Instagram/Bailey Eldering/Ivy Thomas

Ivy Thomas, 17, didn't mind the former Prime Minister snaking in, but says she was secretly happy he wasn't wearing his notorious budgie smugglers, News Corp reports.

Mr Abbott was surfing with his daughter Bridget for hours before another surfer managed to capture the sneaky moment.

Tony Abbott wasn't seen wearing his signature budgie smugglers. Photo: 7 News

The former PM is known to wear his notorious "budgie smugglers". Photo: 7 News

The baffled teen said although she didn't look "stoked" in the photo, she said it was "epic" to share a couple of waves the ex-Prime Minister.

“He was loving it. It was epic and he’s actually not bad. He can surf," she said.

“Only in Australia will that ever happen."

RELATED VIDEOS:



Back To Top