Shocking moment 'man throws punches towards police and slams officer to the ground'
'You'll get what you deserve': Trolls shame brave victim of man who filmed her while she slept on train

Gemma Garkut and Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A brave woman who stood up to a man filming in between her legs while she slept on a train has become the victim of online trolls who say she will 'get what she deserves'.

Tegan Portener, 22, confronted a 30-year-old commuter after she noticed him behaving suspiciously from the seat in front of her last Thursday.

Tegan Portener. Photo: Facebook

The woman woke up to find the man sitting in front of her not-so-secretly filming her through a gap in his chair. Photo: Facebook

Posting a video of the incident, Ms Portener can be heard in the clip saying in a shaky voice: “Excuse me, what are you doing with your phone?”

“What?” the man replies with a look of confusion on his face.

“You keep putting it underneath the chair. Why do you keep sliding it under the chair and aiming it at me?” she can be heard saying.


The man mumbles and continues to look confused before the video ends.

Despite a flood of comments supporting Ms Portener for her courage, online trolls have targeted her over the attack.

"SO let me get this straight u catch public transport and think its safe to sleep with ur legs open LOL (sic)," one male user wrote in a private message.

"B--- ure a conniving wh--- setting people up like that... don't worry youll get what you deserve (sic)," he said.

Online trolls have targeted Ms Portener over the event. Photo: Facebook

Another user commented:

"Although he is a grub you should not have had your feet on the seat with your knees up to start with if were having a nap how did you video it maybe you should wear a short skirt next time .wonder why girls get into trouble. (sic)"

Police said that, following inquiries, officers attended a home on Mitchell Close, Cessnock, about 11am on Wednesday and arrested a 30-year-old man.

A phone and computer hard drives were also seized from the property, which police said will now be examined by specialist officers.

Online trolls have targeted Ms Portener over the event. Photo: Facebook

The man has since been charged with filming a person’s private parts without consent and offensive conduct.

“Halfway to Newcastle I woke up from a nap with my knees up in shorts and noticed he was filming me from underneath his chair,” she wrote online.

“He did it for another half hour until I finally mustered up the courage to tell him to stop.”

She posted the video online on Monday and within 24 hours it had been viewed over 72,000 times.

The man filmed the woman for half an hour before she plucked up the courage to ask his to stop. Photo: Facebook

The woman said her phone’s memory ran out before their conversation ended, but wrote on her Facebook page that “she told him to stop and he nodded”.

She then walked to the front of the train and notified the driver, who contacted police for her.

Many viewers wrote comments of disgust, supporting the victim for speaking up.

“This guy is human trash. I hope he gets caught,” one woman wrote.

“This makes me feel so sick. What a creep! I hope you're okay, and props for having the courage to confront him and to tell the police,” another said.

“Omg that's f***ing disgusting. What a pig. I hope they find him and charge him or someone he knows sees this and he gets exposed for being the sick creep he is,” a user commented.

NSW transport officials are dealing with an influx of cases of violence and inappropriate behaviour. Photo: File

In response to concerned friends, the woman said she was doing "OK" but getting back on the train a few days later “gave me the creeps”.

The man has been granted conditional bail and is due to appear before court in April.

