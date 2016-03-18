Vandals almost killed in risky stunt to tag Sydney trains

Pictures show the heart-stopping moment vandals were almost killed by a speeding train.

Transport bosses were shocked by the extraordinary risk taken by the men just to graffiti the side of carriages.

The two graffiti vandals set up a camera to record their crime. It almost captured their deaths.

One managed to leap out of the way of the oncoming train but his friend is stuck and has to lie down and take cover in the small space between the two trains.



Somehow he survives.

On Friday, police and rail bosses were shocked when they viewed the video.



"A 400-tonne train travelling at about 30 metres a second,” Sydney Trains’ Howard Collins said.



"Those individuals got away with their lives.”

Police said they believed it happened in Sydney's northern suburbs and were working to track down the pair.



"We keep giving out the message about how dangerous this sort of activity is and we are exasperated that people aren't getting the message," Supt. James Joyce said.



Authorities have also been angered by posters plastered around Sydney titled "Transport Officers are Scum".

They posters urge passengers to 'spit venom and throw bricks at transit officers'.



"We sincerely hope that police authorities capture these people and deal with them appropriately,” David Woollams from the Rail, Tram and Bus Union said.



Working on the rail system is dangerous enough, 80% of guards have experienced violence or confrontations.

Police are now hunting those responsible for the posters.

