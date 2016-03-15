News

ABC newsreader's unfortunate fashion fail leaves viewers in stitches

Yahoo7 News /

Social media went into a meltdown when ABC News 24 presenter Ros Childs wore a nude-coloured blouse with a design which some claimed resembled a pair of breasts on Monday's lunchtime bulletin.

The lovely blouse had black lining on the chest pockets with small black buttons, some viewers were left baffled as to why the wardrobe department would have allowed the respected presenter to wear the piece.

The nude-coloured shirt caused quite a stir on social media. Photo: ABC

Ros Childs was reporting on the suicide bombing in Turkey when the unfortunate incident occurred. Photo: ABC

Childs was reporting on the tragic suicide bombing in Turkey which saw 37 people killed.


Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said that the evidence so far pointed to Kurdish rebels being behind the deadly suicide car bombing in Ankara.

The ABC wardrobe department got it wrong when choosing this pink number for presenter Ros Childs. Photo: ABC

Twitter user HotDogWater posted: "Oops sharpie boobs. Wardrobe department, you had one job!"

The blouse seemed to distract viewers from the serious news event Childs was reporting on.

