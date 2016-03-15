ABC newsreader's unfortunate fashion fail leaves viewers in stitches

Social media went into a meltdown when ABC News 24 presenter Ros Childs wore a nude-coloured blouse with a design which some claimed resembled a pair of breasts on Monday's lunchtime bulletin.

The lovely blouse had black lining on the chest pockets with small black buttons, some viewers were left baffled as to why the wardrobe department would have allowed the respected presenter to wear the piece.

Childs was reporting on the tragic suicide bombing in Turkey which saw 37 people killed.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said that the evidence so far pointed to Kurdish rebels being behind the deadly suicide car bombing in Ankara.

Twitter user HotDogWater posted: "Oops sharpie boobs. Wardrobe department, you had one job!"

The blouse seemed to distract viewers from the serious news event Childs was reporting on.

