Charges dropped against world's oldest accused drug mule

Yahoo7 /

NSW prosecutors have dropped all charges against the world’s oldest accused drug mule Victor Twartz.

The retired oral surgeon, 92, was accused of of importing up to 4.5 kilograms of cocaine encased in bars of soap into Sydney.

Twartz claimed he had been given the ‘gift’ packages to bring home from New Delhi.

Photo: AAP

He was charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

Police alleged Mr Twartz carried 27 bars of soap, filled with 4.45 kilograms of cocaine, on a flight from New Delhi on July 8.

The amount of cocaine reportedly had a street value of $1.3 million.

Photo: Australian Border Force

Australian Federal Police arrested Mr Twartz after a search of his luggage uncovered packets of soap that tested positive for the drug.

If he were convicted Mr Twartz faced life in prison.

