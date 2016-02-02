Multiple schools evacuated in Queensland and NSW

Multiple schools in Queensland and NSW have been evacuated due to numerous bomb threats.

Multiple schools evacuated in Queensland

Victorian police have also confirmed that a number of Victorian schools have received threatening phone calls today.

In a statement Queensland Government Department of Education and Training stated: "A total of nine Queensland state schools today received calls of a threatening nature. Parents can be reassured that all students are safe."

Reports surfaced earlier today that number of Queensland schools including Bounty Boulevard State School, The Gap State High School, Buddina State School, MacGregor State High School, Townsville State High School, Surfers Paradise State School, Caningeraba State School and Oxenford State School have been evacuated.

Queensland police have stated they are liaising closely with Education Queensland.

The also stated that making threatening phone calls is a serious criminal offence and these incidents will be fully investigated.

NSW police have also addressed the hoaxes stating: "There is clearly a pattern of hoax calls designed to cause disruption and attract media attention. Student and teacher safety will always come first and every step to ensure public safety will always be taken. There is no evidence these are anything other than hoaxes designed to causing unnecessary disruption and inconvenience. The threats appear to come from overseas with no credible evidence they could be carried out here."

Bounty Boulevard State School P & C released a statement via social media addressing the threats.

Recently there have been an elaborate series of bomb threats targeting schools in NSW and Victoria.

Police have since confirmed the calls were a hoax.

Only yesterday a police operation was launched at a number of schools across Sydney.

NSW Police confirmed yesterday that a threat was received in relation to nine schools across the city, with all of them following emergency protocol.

Last week a computerised bomb threat warning of 'a bloodbath in 40 minutes' caused several schools around Sydney to be evacuated.

“Victoria Police can confirm it is treating the threatening phone calls received by a number of Victorian schools today as a hoax," Victoria Police said in a written statement.

"We are satisfied that there are no imminent threats to schools and that the threats are not terrorism related."

Details to come.