Farmer plans to complete lap of Australia to celebrate 90th birthday

A farmer from Echuca in Victoria plans to celebrate his 90th birthday by fulfilling a lifelong dream to trek around Australia.

Pete Tripovich tried 10 years ago but was forced to stop when his wife became ill. Now with another milestone looming he’s determined to complete the epic journey.

He knows what people think of his mission.

"They turn around and say 'Look if brains was ink you wouldn't have enough to write a full stop,” Pete said.

The retired farmer is training to finish the walk around Australia this time.

“It'll be a hell of a challenge but I love a challenge,” he said.

He started back in 2005 to celebrate his 80th birthday, leaving Melbourne and walking up the east coast for 13 months, across the top of Australia and down the west coast to Pemberton before he discovered his wife had cancer.

"I put it on hold and I said I'm coming home,” Pete said.

He cared for Jan until she died.

But now to honour her and raise money for a kids charity he’s planning a unique 90th birthday celebration.

“The voice in me head said 'Pete you should go back and finish that,” he said.

So he'll leave Manjimup on Australia Day, cross the Nullabour to stroll into the Bourke Street Mall six months later.

“When I was 80 I was doing 50 or 60 kilometres a day, so I'm cutting that by half,” Pete said.

“It'll be a great achievement I'll say 'Hallelujah here I am. I've made it after all these years.”