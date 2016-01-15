News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Sydney storms: 5000 homes left without power as residents come to terms with aftermath

Natasha Christian, Yahoo7 and Sean Berry, 7 News.
Yahoo7 /

5000 Sydney homes and businesses are still without power as crews struggle to repair the damage caused by Thursday’s deadly storms.

0405_1800_SYD-Doctor
1:13

Doctor allegedly kissed and groped patient, court hears
0405_1800_SYD-CashTransit
1:22

Armoured van ambushed in western Sydney
0306_0500_nat_stabbing
0:25

Sydney stabbing attack
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0303_0500_nat_mardigras
0:26

Police in Sydney ramp up security for Mardi Gras
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
Sydney Harbour Bridge hosts its first same-sex wedding
1:15

Sydney Harbour Bridge hosts its first same-sex wedding
0622_1600_nat_4yo
1:15

Driver on the run after crashing into a Sydney house
1020_1130_nat_raids
0:19

Police seize cash, drugs in dramatic raids on Sydney homes
Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
1:07

Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
 

It is estimated more than 10,000 lightning strikes lit up the sky as the freak storm hit parts of Sydney and the Central Coast.

One of the bolts even struck a plane that was parked at Sydney airport.

A tree crushed a home in Mount Druitt earlier today. All inside were reported as OK. Photo: Supplied.

Photo: Viewer submitted.

Many Western Sydney roads were closed as emergency workers rushed with their chainsaws to clear fallen trees and clear dangerous debris.

SES volunteers managed to tackle more than 2000 call outs and electricity crews rushed to unravel tangled power lines that had fallen.

‘The winds were just horrendous, the worst I’ve ever seen,” witness Chris Panayiotou told 7 News.

In the aftermath 70,000 homes were left without power across Sydney.

Photo: 7 News

Wild weather has caused chaos across Sydney.

Locals claimed two storms hit one after the other.

“Then all of a sudden the second storm hit, and that was just a massive belt of power,” John Wegrzyn said.

"So in 30 seconds it just transformed this thing into absolute bedlam.”

Another resident David Bell ran outside to rescue a pot plant when a tree came crashing down on top of him.

Fortunately it missed and hit their verandah first.

Sadly others weren’t as lucky, a tree at Emu Plains tragically crushed a man during the wild weather.

The 60-year-old driver of the car is recovering in hospital with pelvic pain and leg injuries.

Also at Emu Plains a factory wall collapsed due to the strong force of the winds.

The eight workers inside were lucky to escape.

Storm clouds loom over Sydney. Photo: 7 News

“Just heard a noise, watched the front of the factory go and the wall just let go,” one witness said.

The storm also saw Sydney’s usually overcrowded beaches closed due to risk of wild surf and pollution from stormwater run-off.

The clean up continues.

IMPORTANT LINKS

For guidelines of what to do during a flood, visit: http://www.floodsafe.com.au/simple-things-you-can-do/during-a-flood.

• Members of the public seeking emergency assistance during a flood or storm should call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500, or visit their website: www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

• For the latest on road closures, members of the community can visit: www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701 or contact their local councils.

• For weather, wind and marine warnings check the Bureau of Meteorology website: www.bom.gov.au.

Back To Top