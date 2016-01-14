News

Lifesaving surgery on python after eating swallowing very unlikely meal
'You can't make it up': Vet's lifesaving surgery after python's unusual meal

Research finds more kilojoules in 'healthy' smoothies than a Big Mac

Helen Wellings
Yahoo7 /

The ‘protein supreme’, ‘gym junkie’ and ‘mango magic’ may sound healthy and enticing but new research has found these smoothies, frappes and shakes are full of hidden nasties.

Many of them have more sugar than a can of coke.

“When you order a smoothie like this, you have to be aware it has probably got a lot of sugar in it too,” Health and Fitness Expert, Libby Babet said.

Being healthy, which would you chose? Green does not necessarily mean lean in this case. Photo:

Forty cold drinks from six top chains were analysed by anti-obesity campaign LiveLighter for their fat, sugar and energy content.

Half of those tested – including smoothies from Hungry Jacks, McDonalds, Gloria Jeans, Jamaica Blue, KFC and Boost Juice - contained more kilojoules than a Big Mac.

“Consistent consumption of these drinks will lead to weight gain which leads to overweight and obesity, said Ronie Beauchamp from the Heart Foundation.

The World Health Organisation recommends no more than six teaspoons of added sugar a day.

But some Boost Juice and McDonalds drinks contain more than three times that, while Gloria Jeans' Mango Fruzie was five times over the healthy limit.

“People think of them as something that goes with a meal when in fact many of these drinks have as much energy as a whole meal themselves,” said Ms Beauchamp.

It is easy to be fooled into thinking these drinks are good for you.

Many are billed as fat or dairy free.

Unfortunately, it is not just kale in that 'healthy' smoothie. Photo: 7 News

The safest way to quench your thirst and get your daily serve, is to drink a glass of water and eat a piece of fruit.

“On a beautiful summer's day like this is, [it] is a perfect time to have a smoothie: you have a little treat. But see it as that, you wouldn't eat gelato every day,” said Ms Babet.

Everything in moderation.

Boost Juice Statement Regarding Smoothie Research

