Johnny Depp's wife hasn't been seen or heard in court since being charged with smuggling the superstar couple's dogs into Australia but that's set to change in April next year.

Pistol and Boo: Heard to face trial in Australia over Depp doggy drama

The never ending doggy drama is going to trial and Amber Heard, the 29-year-old actress wife of Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp, will be required to appear in court.

The four-day trial will commence in April next year.

Depp has previously joked about the international scandal, including Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce's threats to have the dogs put down.

"I killed my dogs and ate them under direct orders from some kinda, I dunno, sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia," he said while referencing Mr Joyce at the Venice Film Festival earlier in the year.

However, it's no laughing matter as Heard is facing a possible 10-year prison sentence and a hefty fine for the charge of illegal importation and producing a false document.

Heard is facing two counts of breaching Australia's quarantine laws after allegedly bringing the couple's dogs Pistol and Boo into the country on a private jet earlier in the year.

Twelve witnesses are expected to give evidence at the trial.

It remains unclear whether Heard's husband is on the list.

The alleged biosecurity breach made worldwide headlines after Mr Joyce ordered the superstar couple's dogs to "bugger off" out of the country or be put down.

The two terriers narrowly avoided death row by boarding a flight back to the US before a euthanasia deadline.

Depp was filming the latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise on the Gold Coast when authorities sniffed out the potential quarantine breach.

Heard has also taken swipe at the Australian government and Joyce, over the controversial incident.

When promoting one of her movies back in June, the actress told Sunrise that the couple wouldn't be returning to Australia anytime soon.

"I have a feeling we are going to avoid the land down under from now on, just as much as we can, thanks to certain politicians there," she said.

"I don't know I guess everyone tries to go for their 15 minutes (of fame) including some government officials."

NEWS BREAK DECEMBER 15