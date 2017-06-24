A seagull has been filmed devouring an entire rat in one go.

Seagull makes a meal of whole rat

Video of the scavenging sea bird shows playing with its lunch in an attempt to get it in the right position for easy consumption.

The bird flips the rodent around and around until it finds the meal would go down most easily head first.

It puckers its lips in anticipation and preparation.

Then it picks the rat up and wolfs it down in one go.

"This flying s***-eater was a little bit peckish and decided rodent was on today's menu," the poster wrote on LiveLeak.

"Many apologies for vertical video."