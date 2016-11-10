News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Can you see which people are wearing their oxygen masks wrong?
Can you see who is wearing their oxygen mask wrong?

Frantic rescue operation to save boy stuck in a well for four nights

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 /

Chinese rescue crews are frantically searching for a five-year-old boy who has been stuck down a well for four nights.

Video Shows Police Talking With YouTube Shooter
2:02

Video Shows Police Talking With YouTube Shooter
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Egypt train crash kills at least 15
0:34

Egypt train crash kills at least 15
President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
1:09

President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
Man, 0- panda, 1
0:47

Man, 0- panda, 1
Asia Week Ahead: China data deluge
1:31

Asia Week Ahead: China data deluge
Stocks bounce back from sell-off
1:28

Stocks bounce back from sell-off
China home prices plummet again
1:03

China home prices plummet again
0723_1800_NSW_uturn
1:29

Baird admits he escaped traffic ticket
Hurricane Irma Gets More Definition
0:32

Hurricane Irma Gets More Definition
0204_1600_nat_driver
1:20

Truck driver faces court over fatal Sydney crash
 

The young boy fell down the deserted well in the Northern Chinese town of Hebei while helping his father harvest vegetables.

While there is no word on whether he is still alive, rescuers have pumped oxygen into the well as they desperately try and make contact.

More than 500 rescuers are working on the scene.

The 40-metre deep well is too narrow for adults to enter, meaning rescuers are attempting to dig out the well in an effort to access him.

As well as the 500 rescuers, excavators have also been brought ino to work on the soft soil around the dry well.

The Xinhua state news agency suggested the earth was unstable and prone to collapse so every possible safety measure has been introduced.


Back To Top