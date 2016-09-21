Witnesses did nothing to stop the murder of an Indian school teacher by a stalker, brutal video has revealed.

Stalker kills school teacher in broad daylight as witnesses do nothing

Surender Singh stands accused of stabbing a 21-year-old teacher, identified by the New India Express only as Karuna, 22 times in New Delhi on Tuesday.

While the paper reports members of the public were responsible for handing Singh over to authorities, video shows witnesses standing by while Karuna was killed.

The footage, which has been edited by Yahoo7 to obscure the most graphic violence, shows Karuna curled up on the ground while the frenzied stabbing attack takes place.

When the knife attack finally abates, he hits his victim in the head with a stone and kicks her before leaving the scene.

The violent attack has sparked more anger among women’s rights advocates in a country that has seen a shocking number of public rapes and murders in recent years.

According to the New India Express, a tweet in Hindi from Delhi Commissioner for Women Swati Maliwal expressed dismay at the latest crime and called for the perpetrator to be executed.

"Last year, Meenakshi [Seshadri, an Indian model] was killed publicly. This year a girl was stabbed 22 times and killed in public,” the tweet read.

“The emptiness of the system and society is visible. Shameful... People have no fear. Nothing will change unless people like that are hanged to death."

Karuna was reportedly walking to the private school at which she worked when Singh approached her.

The accused was reportedly going through a divorce and had allegedly stalked the teacher for a year before the attack.

She was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital.

The incident came just a day after a 28-year old mother of two was murdered in front of witnesses in Delhi's Inderpuri region.

Sanjay Kumar, the man responsible for her murder committed suicide after killing her following six years of harrassment, the paper said.