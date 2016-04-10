News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

'HELP' written in palm fronds lead rescue mission to stranded sailors

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

Three mariners experienced a real life Gilligan’s Island after they became stranded on a deserted island when their boat capsized in the Pacific Ocean.

Three men stranded on a remote island were rescued after spelling out 'HELP' with palms. Pictures: US Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific

Floodwaters Transform Inland Town of Winton Into Island After Intense Rain
1:10

Floodwaters Transform Inland Town of Winton Into Island After Intense Rain
US Military Searches for Remains of WWII Pilots Shot Down in Palau
2:45

US Military Searches for Remains of WWII Pilots Shot Down in Palau
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
0:43

Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
Huge Waves Pound British Columbia's Coastline
2:06

Huge Waves Pound British Columbia's Coastline
Standoff as Manus Island Refugees Block Police From Entering Compound
0:45

Standoff as Manus Island Refugees Block Police From Entering Compound
Heartwarming Twist on the Beloved Holiday Classic 'The Nutcracker'
1:47

Heartwarming Twist on the Beloved Holiday Classic 'The Nutcracker'
0830_0500_nat_boy
0:34

Guardians of Manus Island-born toddler have been told he'll be deported
Hurricane Irma Gets More Definition
0:32

Hurricane Irma Gets More Definition
1218_0700_nat_babykilled
0:28

Baby killed in head on crash
Hurricane Irma Batters Naples, Florida
1:23

Hurricane Irma Batters Naples, Florida
 

It was like a scene form the movies, when the US Navy and Coast Guard came to the rescue the men after spotting the word ‘HELP’ fashioned onto the sand with palm fronds on Thursday.

The men were stranded on Fanadik Island, part of Micronesia, about 4,200 kilometres southwest of Hawaii for three days after a large wave swamped their 5.7 metre skiff boat.

The sailors were forced to swim three kilometres to shore at night, Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooer told CNN.

The US Coast Guard was notified the three men were missing Tuesday morning and began coordinating a search with the US Navy.

“Our combined efforts coupled with the willingness of many different resources to come together and help, led to the successful rescue of these three men in a very remote part of the Pacific,” Guard spokesman Lieutenant William White said in a statement.

Navy aircrew spotted the S.O.S. message and the castaways waiving their brightly-coloured life jackets at rescuers on Thursday morning.

The men were found and rescued to safety after an intense search across nearly 300 kilometres of ocean.

The sailors' S.O.S message and bright life vests attracted attention of Navy rescue crews. Source: US Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific

Ms Mooer confirmed the latest rescue was one of seven separate search and rescue missions in the area the US Coast Guard had carried out since March 28, which have helped save 15 lives.

News break – April 10

  
Back To Top