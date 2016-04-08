News

Bikini girl's desperate attempt to fend off massive shark

Yahoo7

Two British snorkelers thought they were safe in the water on a recent trip to the Philippines before one became cornered by the a giant shark.

One of the bikini-clad girls filmed the frightening moment her friend was confronted by a whale shark who backed her up into a boat.

A snorkeler is confronted by a whale shark while swimming in the Philippines. Source: Jukin Media

Luckily, despite their menacing size, whale sharks are harmless to humans as they are filter feeders and eat mostly plankton and small fish.

But being confronted by the largest fish in the sea, which can reach lengths of 12 metres, would be terrifying regardless of diet.

The video shows the shark closing in on the girl, who is wearing pink bikini bottoms and a black and white top.

She desperately tries to escape and swim around the boat as the massive fish heads towards her.

The girl is backed up against a boat and struggles to swim away form the shark nibbling at her belly. Source: Jukin Media

Once the drama is over and the ‘victim’ becomes free and surfaces, the pair laugh it off and continue snorkeling undeterred by the incident.

The girl recording the encounter tells her friend: "That was the funniest thing I've ever seen! Its mouth was like sucking your belly”.

"I didn't know what to do!" she adds.

The name 'whale shark' comes from the fish's size, being as large as some species of whales.

Despite their size, whale sharks are listed as a vulnerable species where hunting is prevalent, in the Philippines and other parts of Asia.

