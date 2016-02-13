News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire

Heroes dive into freezing Amsterdam canal to rescue mum and bub from sinking car

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

Dramatics scenes in Amsterdam have seen four local men dive into icy water to rescue a mum and her baby from a sinking car.

0321_1800_vic_abuse
1:35

Woman saves life of neighbour after hiding her during alleged domestic dispute
0225_1800_sa_motorist
1:24

Motorist drives into oncoming traffic to evade police
0223_1800_SYD-PoliceCemetery
1:41

Police officer's actions questioned over interference in bikie funeral
NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: ‘Elites’ don’t care about school safety
4:43

NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: ‘Elites’ don’t care about school safety
1025_1800_sa_fires
1:19

Hills residents urged to implement fire action plan
Standoff as Manus Island Refugees Block Police From Entering Compound
0:45

Standoff as Manus Island Refugees Block Police From Entering Compound
Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
1:01

Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
World's Longest Water Slide
2:55

World's Longest Water Slide
Virginia Governor Grants Felons Right to Vote
1:54

Virginia Governor Grants Felons Right to Vote
0628_1800_sa_trasnport
1:28

Train union threatens more strike action
Live Action Zombie Shooters
3:00

Live-Action Zombie Shooters
0613_0530_baking
0:30

Coles baking claims to be investigated
 

RTL Nieuws reports that the woman’s vehicle had crashed into a canal on Tuesday afternoon.

The rescuers used rocks to smash the windows of the vehicle. Photo: Y. Visser/AT5 News

It is believed the mother had tried to secure a parking space close to the Schinkel River and as she went to leave the car, it continued to roll forward.

She desperately tried to free her child in the backseat, but was pulled into the cold water with the car.

As the car sinks into the canal, the rescuers can be seen desperately trying to free the trapped woman and her baby. Photo: RTL Nieuws

Several witnesses to the accident did not hesitate to remove their winter coats and jump into the canal, helping the woman and her baby to escape the sinking wreck.

After the rescue, the group swim back to land. Photo: RTL Nieuws

They used a hammer and rocks to carefully break into the car to free the trapped pair.

The four rescuers were hailed as local heroes for their efforts.

Members of the public step in to help the rescuers out of the freezing water. Photo: RTL Nieuws

The men, who did not know each other before the incident, linked arms for a photograph after the rescue.

This tweet from a local media outlet shared a photo of the men with the caption: 'Here they are: the four men who rescued the mother and child out of the water'.



One of the heroes, Ruben Abrahams, told local media his heroic moves were ‘quite a natural reaction’.

“I think every healthy young man would have jumped into the water”, he told RTL Nieuws.

The four men have been hailed as local heroes for their fast-thinking. Photo: RTL Nieuws

The mum and bub were taken to hospital, where they are recovering well.

Bystanders lift car off trapped mum and baby after Newcastle crash

A group of bystanders lifted a one-tonne car off a mother and baby who were trapped underneath it after a horrific crash at a cafe in Newcastle.



Hero mates help free mother trapped in car after horror crash

A woman was left trapped inside her smashed car for an hour before being freed by two locals after a horror crash in Sydney's east.

Back To Top