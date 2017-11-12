Perth teen's party erupts into chaos as youths clash with police

News

Dozens of youths clashed with officers when the party on Meadowview Drive, Ballajura was declared “out of control” just after 10pm.

WA Police say there were about 200 people at the party and will allege fights broke out and bottles were thrown at officers.

Police had to herd the crowd, while one man was pulled from a car on the side of the road.

Police pull a man from a car. Source: 7 News

The party turns violent. Source: 7 News

Teens and adults were found drinking in the streets before they turned on police and each other.

Two 17-year-olds have been issued infringements notices for disorderly conduct.

Rachel Dweh’s son was the host and she said only 30 or 40 children were invited.

Police say about 200 people were at the party. Source: 7 News

“The group were on the street [and] I didn’t know them,” she said.

Ms Dweh said her son began to shut the party down when police arrived. She added that 200 people didn’t go into the house because her home “is still clean”.

She said her son won’t be having anymore parties.

Ms Dweh said her son won't be having anymore parties. Source: 7 News

