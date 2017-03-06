Man released from hospital after throat-slash attack

A man who had his throat slashed in a horrific home invasion in WA's north has been released from hospital, but his attackers are still on the run.

Police say Welly Mulyadi was set upon in his kitchen by three men armed with a machete, in a targeted attack on Saturday night.

Mr Mulyadi's partner says she is still too scared to return to the Karratha home, after Mr Mulyadi was attacked so badly, he needed 50 stitches.

"It looks like a murder scene,” his partner Casey Jamieson said.

Ms Jamieson was in Perth, with her three-year-old son, and said she was "glad" her child wasn't in the house.

"I'm so glad my son wasn't there, I can't event imagine what would've happened if he was,” Ms Jamieson said.

It happened around 10.30pm on Saturday night at the family home on Sing Street in Peg's Creek.

Mr Mulyadi tried to fight back, with a glass table smashed and furniture thrown in the scuffle.

After the intruders fled, Mr Mulyadi managed to drag himself to couple's bedroom and called triple-0.

"He was just laying in a ball because they'd just cut his throat, he was just laying in a ball and they were still beating him up," his partner explained.

The first Ms Jamieson heard about what happened, was when Mr Mulyadi called her from Nikol Bay Hospital.

Mr Mulyadi has lived in Karratha for six years, working for cargo and freight service Toll West.

The couple haven't been able to return to their home, given it is still a crime scene.

According to detectives, persons of interest have been identified but so far no arrests have been made.