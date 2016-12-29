A Perth pub has been forced to apologise after being slammed for hanging vulgar banners from its balcony which were said to "promote rape culture".

Perth pub under fire over crude New Year's advertising

The Brass Monkey Hotel in Northbridge had been trying to advertise its Frat Party New Year's Eve event and used the big white banners to encourage patrons to attend.

"You teach her morals, we'll teach her oral," one crude sign said.

"Drop panties, not bombs," another advertising sign read.

"Our couch pulls out, but we don't," a third sign said.

Within minutes of the banners being prominently displayed on the James Street frontage, the pub came under fire on social media.

"Rape culture is not something to joke about. An embarrassment to the industry," one person commented.

"Disgusting and vile. Management should be fired, NYE acts should cancel," another said.

"What a disgusting place. To think that someone ever thought those signs were 'cool' is just vile. Will never visit again," another comment read.

"You need to take a good, long hard look at what's going on here... because this sort of marketing is so out of touch.

"Disgusting management who glorify rape culture - this place need a formal investigation, removal of liquor license and be shut down."

The Brass Monkey's Facebook page was inundated by poor rating reviews within a matter of hours, forcing management to issue an apology.

"We have been contacted by concerned people from the WA community regarding banners that were placed on the exterior of our venue today for an upcoming Frat themed party," the apology read.

"The team meant no offence or harm to anyone by the messages written on these banners and can see how they are inappropriate.

"The team at the Brass Monkey Hotel would like to apologise for any one affected by these messages."

But even the apology came under fire.

"In such a sloppily written, lame ass excuse of an apology you are not only showing your dire lack of language skills, but extreme contempt for your clientele ... You need to re-write the apology again, with meaning, because the majority of us think it's not good enough," one social media post read.

"You should be ashamed Brass Monkey! An apology of Facebook won't save you now," another said.

The Brass Monkey declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Yahoo7.

Designed to mirror the American Fraternity culture, the hotel had planned on having "college games, beer pong, obscure sports jelly shots and red cups" at this weekend's event.