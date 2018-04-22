Aurora Australis Illuminates Southern Skies Above

From Australia to New Zealand, photographers across Australasia braved cold weather to capture the dazzling southern lights as they illuminated the night skies on April 20.The Aurora Australis unfolded on Friday night and injected the sky with vibrant pinks and yellows. The aurora is a result of solar winds colliding with atoms in the upper atmosphere, according to NASA.The colourful display also lit up parts of south Victoria, where Philip Dubbin captured this timelapse. Credit: Philip Dubbin via Storyful