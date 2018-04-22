Rain, Cool Weather Helps with Oklahoma Wildfire Fight

Oklahoma’s Rhea Fire did not grow significantly overnight and stood at 288,694 acres on Saturday, April 21. Rain overnight helped firefighters and continued wet, cool weather would keep fire activity to a minimum, officials said.The containment level rose to 29 percent, and the windy conditions before Friday night’s rain did not contribute to a significant increase in fire activity as anticipated, officials said.A thicket of cedar trees south of Seiling also flared up on Friday, and this video from Verdigris Fire District shows the fire coming out of a group of trees in that area. The firefighters were working to protect a house in the area. Credit: Verdigris Fire District via Storyful