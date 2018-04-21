Tear Gas Fired on Crowds During Fourth Week of Demonstrations

Medics crouched together near a cloud of tear gas, which fell on demonstrators located east of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on April 20.For the fourth Friday in a row, demonstrators turned out to border areas of the Gaza Strip demanding the right to return to what they consider to be their land in Palestine.The IDF has responded to the demonstrations, which include burning tires, throwing rocks, and attacks on the border fence, by firing live bullets, rubber bullets, and dropping and firing tear gas at people behind the border wall.The Palestinian Ministry of Health said four people were killed on April 20, and 829 injured. Credit: Adli Abu Taha via Storyful