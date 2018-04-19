Daily Digit: The year we go to Mars, according to Elon Musk

Daily Digit is the story behind the numbers that make our world work. Today we’re looking into the not-so-distant future, just six years from now, when SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the company will send its first manned missions to Mars. SpaceX has been sending unmanned rockets into orbit since 2012, but the private aerospace company has its eyes set on sending the first humans to the Red Planet in 2024. To get there, Musk proposes a new, larger, and completely reusable style of spacecraft he calls the Big F***ing Rocket, or BFR for short. Theoretically, the BFR could have a major effect on international travel in addition to interplanetary exploration: Musk says the technology could reduce the London to Tokyo travel time to a mere 34 minutes.