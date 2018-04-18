Tiny Turtles Take Their First Swim After Being Released Into East Australian Current

Tiny turtle hatchlings from Queensland Museum were released into the East Australian Current from near Mooloolaba, as seen in this April 18 video.“These little guys will ride the Eastern Australian Current (or the EAC) past the northern tip of New Zealand and on to the coasts of Chile and Peru and they won’t return to Queensland waters for around 16 years,” museum spokesperson Christine Robertson said. Those who survive are expected to return to Capricorn Bunker Islands and the sand islands of Moreton Bay.The Australian Government says loggerhead turtles are endangered. Credit: Queensland Museum via Storyful