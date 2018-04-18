News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Philadelphia Police Release 9-1-1 Call, Officer Transmissions from Starbucks Arrest

Philadelphia police released the 9-1-1 call and officer transmissions related to an incident with the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks on April 12 that has drawn national attention.A viral video showed two men being arrested after the store’s manager called police as they were sitting waiting for a third man without ordering anything. The store has been the scene of protests since the video surfaced.The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations is examining reports of other incidents at the same Starbucks, a news report said. City officials did not provide details about the reports they are examining from the specific store.Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson visited Philadelphia and met privately with the two men to personally apologize during a meeting on Monday, a report said. The company will close more than 8,000 store in the US next month for “racial-bias education” training. Credit: Philadelphia Police Department via Storyful

Latest

0420_1800_wa_woman
0:32

Woman accused of abusing her teenage stepson
0420_1800_wa_harrie
0:23

Harrie Styles flies into Perth
0420_1800_wa_bus
1:39

Perth crash leaves one dead, three injured
0420_1800_wa_water
0:28

Man killed in worksite tragedy
0420_1800_wa_stranger
1:06

Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion
0420_1800_wa_bali
1:40

Man accused of kidnapping son arrested in Bali
0420_1800_adl_run
0:18

Jewellery thief on the run
0420_1800_adl_gumtree
1:32

Warning after man selling his car on Gumtree lured into trap

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym