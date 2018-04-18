Philadelphia Police Release 9-1-1 Call, Officer Transmissions from Starbucks Arrest

Philadelphia police released the 9-1-1 call and officer transmissions related to an incident with the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks on April 12 that has drawn national attention.A viral video showed two men being arrested after the store’s manager called police as they were sitting waiting for a third man without ordering anything. The store has been the scene of protests since the video surfaced.The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations is examining reports of other incidents at the same Starbucks, a news report said. City officials did not provide details about the reports they are examining from the specific store.Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson visited Philadelphia and met privately with the two men to personally apologize during a meeting on Monday, a report said. The company will close more than 8,000 store in the US next month for “racial-bias education” training. Credit: Philadelphia Police Department via Storyful