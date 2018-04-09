News

Thousands Wait in Line to Cast Vote At Bocskai After Election Polls Close

After the polls closed, more than 4,000 people were still waiting in line in Bocskai, Budapest, Hungary, to cast their vote in the Hungary parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 8, according to reports.At one point on Sunday, more than 10,000 voters waited outside the location and voter turnout was higher than anticipated. According to reports if voters were in line by the 7 pm deadline, they would be able to cast their vote outside of regular poll station hours. Officials said results would not be announced until every vote was tallied.Prime minister Viktor Orban was expected to win his fourth term, according to poll results at the time of writing. Credit: Marianna Nagy via Storyful

