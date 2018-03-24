‘We need change’: D.C. teens on gun violence they’ve seen every day

On Saturday tens of thousands of people — and possibly hundreds of thousands — will converge on the nation’s capital for the March for Our Lives to demand action against gun violence in the wake of the tragic Parkland, Fla., school shooting last month. But just across the river, in many D.C. communities, young people say they’ve dealt with the reality of gun violence their entire lives. They haven’t been silent about it — they say they just haven’t been acknowledged. Now, they want their voices to be heard.