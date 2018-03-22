Funnel Cloud Spotted Over Homes in Sacramento

A funnel cloud formed over homes in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, March 21, as thunderstorms hit the region.This video was captured by an eyewitness in Windsor Court, Plumas Lake. The cloud occurred amid reports of a thunderstorm hitting Sacramento, and the neighbouring towns of Marysville and Stockton, according to the National Weather Service.The funnel cloud was accompanied by news reports of a possible tornado Yuba County. Credit: @trebuin via Storyful