Strike on Latamneh Lights up Night Sky

A munition struck the town of al-Latamneh, located in Hama province in Syria, on March 3, lighting up the night sky.In this footage, the person filming, who lives near the town, says it was the third strike that evening on the town.Other news footage shows multiple explosions at night over al-Latamneh on March 3.Al-Latamneh is located in Hama province in Syria at the very edge of the territory controlled by opposition militias. The Syrian government and its allies have been bombarding the town for months. Credit: Abu Ahmed via Storyful