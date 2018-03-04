Remote Queensland Farm Cut Off by Floodwater

A remote Queensland farm was left isolated when heavy rainfall caused flooding near Duchess, as shown in this video published on Sunday, March 4.Uploader Noela McConachy told Storyful that Ashover Station, where she lives, was surrounded by water but that the family was safe, in what was the biggest flooding event they had witnessed since 2009. “We are all happy and safe as it didn’t flood through the sheds or homesteads,” McConachy said. “Only damage will have been to the roads and fences but we are not complaining.”About 80km north of Duchess, the town of Mount Isa had been cut in half by floodwaters as the slow-moving low pressure system swept across the region, the ABC reported. Credit: Noela McConachy via Storyful