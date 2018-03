The Cape May-Lewes ferry was rocked by strong winds and high seas on March 2 as a powerful nor’easter storm swept across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.This video shows the ferry battling the challenging conditions at about midday, it was sighted at Sunset Beach in Cape May, New Jersey.According to NBC10, Cape May copped winds of 71mph. Credit: Mary Jane Kojeszewski O’Driscoll‎ via Storyful