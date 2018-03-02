South African Police Pay Musical Tribute Ahead of Colleague's Memorial Service

Members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department paid a musical tribute to their colleague Const Ipeleng Kabelo Llale on March 1, prior to a memorial service for the officer who was found dead with multiple stab wounds early on February 25.This was the third death of a police officer in Tshwane in the month of February. Llale was off duty when he was killed.Snr Supt Isaac Mahamba was quoted in local media as saying that Llale intervened when he saw thieves attempting to rob someone of their cellphone.“He was trying to help someone who was being robbed and the robbers turned on him. They apparently chased him, stabbed him and left him in the street," he said. Credit: Tshwane Metro Police Department via Storyful