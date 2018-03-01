Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment

The Albanian state police seized a record 1,350 pounds of cocaine from a shipment of bananas that entered the country from Colombia on the evening of February 27.The banana shipment had transferred through Malta and Italy before reaching Albania, according to local reports, and the cocaine was smuggled within 528 packages hidden among the bananas. The drugs have an estimated market value $220 million. Two men allegedly involved in the shipment, Donaldo Lushaj and Armando Pezaku, were arrested.This footage shows a glimpse of the seized cocaine. Video of police chief Ardi Veliu giving a press conference on the arrest is also available. Credit: Policia e Shtetit via Storyful