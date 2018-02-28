Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!

Kerry Clair recorded this footage of two Syrian Brown bears playing with Jim Kowalczik, one of the founders of OrphanedWildlife.org. The footage was recorded at the wildlife rehabilitation center in Otisville, New York, on February 25, 2018.Clair told Storyful, “The two 15 year old Syrian Brown bears are named Amy and Jenny. They were part of a failed breeding program setup to save their endangered breed. When the program failed, Jim and Susan Kowalczik took them into their wildlife animal sanctuary. The Orphaned Wildlife Center is home to 11 bears of various species”Kerry continued, “This year they are hoping to build an additional bear enclosure. You can donate on our website OrphanedWildlife.org.” Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful