SpaceX Launches First Broadband Internet Satellites

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a PAZ radar-imaging satellite and two smaller prototype satellites successfully launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, on February 22, after the mission’s original launch window was scrubbed a day earlier.The smaller, prototype satellites marked a test for SpaceX’s plans to provide internet services to underserved areas around the world.“Today’s Falcon launch carries 2 SpaceX test satellites for global broadband. If successful, Starlink constellation will serve least served,” SpaceX head Elon Musk said in a Tweet.The launch marked the first since the company’s widely-publicized Falcon Heavy launch earlier in the month. Credit: SpaceX via Storyful