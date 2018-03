Khalid Tenni lives life to the extreme. The 23-year-old stunt perform uses the city around as his own person playground.In this clip, Khalid and his brother climb a crane in Rabat, Morocco and hang from the top. The stunt is not for the faint of heart. In this video, Khalid is seen even dangling from one leg atop the machine. Thankfully his brother was spotting him. Credit: Khalid Tenni via Storyful