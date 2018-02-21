Workers Remove Freight Train After Michigan Derailment

Workers were called to remove the wreckage of a freight train after it derailed in Wyoming, Michigan on Tuesday, February 20.This video of the derailed train was taken by WOOD TV reporter Barton Deiters after the incident.The derailment forced the closure of parts of 28th and 32nd streets, local television reported. There were no injuries and the cause of the accident was under investigation, the report said. Credit: Barton Deiters via Storyful