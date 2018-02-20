Heavy Rain Causes Torrential Floods in New Zealand

Ex-Cyclone Gita hit New Zealand on February 20, causing widespread damage and heavy flooding in parts of the South Island.A state of emergency was declared in Christchurch and Buller, and air traffic to and from Auckland, New Plymouth, Hokitika, Queenstown and Nelson was affected. The full impact of the storm was expected late on February 20 and into the morning of February 21.This video shows floodwaters washing out a road in Collingwood on the South Island.Elsewhere, high winds resulted in fallen trees and damage outside of Nelson.Cyclone Gita caused widespread destruction to the Pacific Islands, particularly Tonga and Samoa. Credit: Myles Devonshire via Storyful