Woman Dressed as 'Spokanasaurusrex' Shovels Snow During Blustery Storm in Spokane

After a record-breaking snow day in Spokane, Washington, on February 14, one woman made the most of the blustery situation by shovelling snow dressed as a Tyrannosaurus Rex.The National Weather Service reported 7.3 inches of snow fell on Wednesday, breaking the previous February 14 record by more than three inches.This video shows the “spokanasaurusrex.” She frequently dresses as a dinosaur around Spokane. Credit: Sarah Caprye via Storyful