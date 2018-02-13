Georgia Firefighters Shoot Water From Hose for Baby Gender Reveal

A firefighter in Decatur, Georgia, and his wife were treated to an unorthodox baby gender reveal on Saturday, February 10, when they held a water hose to reveal the big news.The department staged the special gender reveal for the couple, using a firehose and buckets filled with both blue and pink water.A clip shared to the City of Decatur Fire and Rescue YouTube account on February 10 shows the couple embracing while they held the firehouse. Moments later, bright pink water shot into the air, much to the delight on onlookers.A version of the clip shared to Facebook had earned over 1,500 views at the time of writing. Credit: City of Decatur Fire and Rescue via Storyful