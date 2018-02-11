Dramatic Dashcam Footage Shows Car Crash on Slippery Road in Delafield

Dramatic dashcam footage captured a car skidding several yards across a slippery road in Delafield, Wisconsin before crashing into another vehicle on February 7.The video, which was recorded by a Delafield Police officer, shows the collision on Interstate 94.The department told local media the officer had been driving at 60mph and the motorist who swerved was reported as being a reckless driver shortly before the crash. Credit: City of Delafield Police via Storyful