Police Arrest Ex-Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer in Relation to Lidcombe Car Crash

NSW Police arrested the former deputy mayor of Auburn, Salim Mehajer, on Tuesday, January 23, in relation to a car crash in October 2017. At the time of the crash in western Sydney, Mehajer was on his way to court to face assault charges.According to the ABC, Mehajer had said he was a passenger in car at the time of the crash, but police said they had footage showing him being removed from the driver’s seat by paramedics.Mehajer and another man, aged 28, are expected to be charged with perverting the course of justice, and conspiracy to cheat and defraud, police said. Two other passengers were also arrested. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful