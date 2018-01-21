Aerial Footage Shows Bushfires Burning at Royal National Park

Bushfires burning at Royal National Park, south of Sydney, were caught on camera by a passenger on a plane flying over the area in the evening of Saturday, January 20.More than 100 firefighters worked to contain the blaze, as water bombers were deployed to douse the flames which burned over 664 hectares as of January 21, according to New South Wales Rural Fire Service. At least 200 people were rescued from nearby areas and beaches, 9News reported.Authorities said on January 21 that the fires had been brought under control. Credit: Jacob Lekki via Storyful